Presented by the Monmouth County Park System

in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association

East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, NJ

The 2017 Monmouth County Fair is



Wednesday-Friday, July 26-28, 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 3-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.



For general Fair information, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312.

Home & Garden Competition

Calling all bakers, gardeners and crafters! Enter the 2017 Monmouth County Fair Home & Garden Competition and see if you have what it takes to bring home a blue ribbon. Download the Home & Garden Competition Brochure (PDF) and find out how to enter this exciting competition.

Rides





This year’s premium Fair rides are once again provided by Reithoffer Shows and will feature a separate

Kids Zone Ride Area for younger children. Find out more including how to purchase a ride wristband.

Main Stage Entertainment

Wednesday - Moroccan Sheepherders

8:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.





Thursday - Jackson Pines

8:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Friday - Lakehouse Music Academy

8:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.





Saturday - Nicole Atkins

8:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.





Sunday - Chuck Lambert Band

12 p.m. & 1:45 p.m.

Vendors Wanted: Artists, Crafters & Commercial

Learn how to become a vendor.

BECOME A FAIR SPONSOR

Contact Maria Wojciechowski for information about becoming an event sponsor

by calling 732-975-9735

or emailing maria.wojciechowski@co.monmouth.nj.us.

THANKS TO OUR 2017 PIE-EATING CONTEST SPONSOR!



