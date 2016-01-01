print this page Print this page

4-H Logo   Presented by the Monmouth County Park System
in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association

 East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, NJ   

The 2017 Monmouth County Fair is

Wednesday-Friday, July 26-28, 5-11 p.m. 
Saturday, July 29, 3-11 p.m. 
Sunday, July 30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 

For general Fair information, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. 

See Complete Fair Schedule.     

Home & Garden Competition

Calling all bakers, gardeners and crafters! Enter the 2017 Monmouth County Fair Home & Garden Competition and see if you have what it takes to bring home a blue ribbon.  Download the Home & Garden Competition Brochure (PDF) and find out how to enter this exciting competition. 

Rides

Fair Rides

This year’s premium Fair rides are once again provided by Reithoffer Shows and will feature a separate
Kids Zone Ride Area for younger children. Find out more including how to purchase a ride wristband.

Main Stage Entertainment

Wednesday - Moroccan Sheepherders 
8:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. 

Moroccan Sheepherders

Thursday - Jackson Pines
8:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.   

Jackson Pines
 
Friday - Lakehouse Music Academy 
8:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. 

Lakehouse Music Academy

Saturday - Nicole Atkins  
8:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. 

Nicole Atkins

Sunday - Chuck Lambert Band  
12 p.m. & 1:45 p.m. 

Chuck Lambert Band  

Vendors Wanted: Artists, Crafters & Commercial
Learn how to become a vendor.

BECOME A FAIR SPONSOR

Contact Maria Wojciechowski for information about becoming an event sponsor
by calling 732-975-9735
or emailing maria.wojciechowski@co.monmouth.nj.us.

 

