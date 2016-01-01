Presented by the Monmouth County Park System
in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association
The 2017 Monmouth County Fair is
Wednesday-Friday, July 26-28, 5-11 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 3-11 p.m.
Sunday, July 30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
For general Fair information, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312.
Home & Garden Competition
Calling all bakers, gardeners and crafters! Enter the 2017 Monmouth County Fair Home & Garden Competition and see if you have what it takes to bring home a blue ribbon. Download the Home & Garden Competition Brochure (PDF) and find out how to enter this exciting competition.
* * * * * * * * *
Rides
This year’s premium Fair rides are once again provided by Reithoffer Shows and will feature a separate
Kids Zone Ride Area for younger children. Find out more including how to purchase a ride wristband.
Main Stage Entertainment
Wednesday - Moroccan Sheepherders
8:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Thursday - Jackson Pines
8:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Friday - Lakehouse Music Academy
8:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Saturday - Nicole Atkins
8:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Sunday - Chuck Lambert Band
12 p.m. & 1:45 p.m.
* * * * * * * * *
* * * * * * * * *
BECOME A FAIR SPONSOR
Contact Maria Wojciechowski for information about becoming an event sponsor
by calling 732-975-9735
or emailing maria.wojciechowski@co.monmouth.nj.us.
THANKS TO OUR 2017 PIE-EATING CONTEST SPONSOR!